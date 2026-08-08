In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
Astrid Lite vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 81,538
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|56 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|-