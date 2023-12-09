In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at 76,301 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite has a range of up to 80-90 km/charge.
The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl.
