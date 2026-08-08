In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Astrid Lite vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|Gemopai
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|200 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|-