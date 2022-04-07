|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Remote Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Power
|1100-2500 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|80-90 km/charge
|-
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹79,999
|₹73,543
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹79,999
|₹62,750
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,020
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,773
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,719
|₹1,580
Hero MotoCorp has launched its third 110 cc scooter with the new Xoom and the sporty offering aims to bring something fun and stylish at a highly competitive price tag. Is the new Hero Xoom worthy of your attention? We find out.