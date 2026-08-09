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Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Hero Maestro Edge 110

In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Astrid Lite vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Astrid lite Maestro edge 110
BrandGemopaiHero
Price₹ 1.11 Lakhs₹ 62,750
Range200 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours-

Filters
Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹1.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Gemopai Astrid Lite Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1870 mm1843 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm155 mm
Height
1100 mm1188 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg112 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
660 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
4s
Range
200 km
Max Speed
65 kmph
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4000 W-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Chassis
Underbone-
Rear Suspension
Both Side Hydraulic SuspensionUnit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
Telescopic SuspensionTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Warranty
3 year-
Battery Capacity
2.9 Kwh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
25 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Riding Mode - Economy | City | SportsCombination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM Fi
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,64573,543
Ex-Showroom Price
1,11,19562,750
RTO
05,020
Insurance
4,4505,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4851,580

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