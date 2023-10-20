Saved Articles

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Hero HF Deluxe

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe
Hero HF Deluxe
Self Start Alloy Wheel All Black
₹59,998*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorChain Drive
Range
80-90 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,99969,419
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99959,998
RTO
03,599
Insurance
05,822
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7191,492

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125null | Petrol | Manual86,017 - 90,567**Ex-showroom price
HF Deluxe vs SP 125

