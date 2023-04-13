Saved Articles

Gemopai Astrid Lite vs Hero Glamour XTEC

In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Astrid Lite
Gemopai Astrid Lite
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1100-2500 W-
Drive Type
Hub motorChain Drive
Range
80-90 km/charge-
Max Speed
65 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,9991,03,184
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99987,748
RTO
07,550
Insurance
07,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7192,217

