In 2026 Gemopai Astrid Lite or GT Force One Plus Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force One Plus Pro Price starts at Rs. 76,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 200 km/charge and the One Plus Pro has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Astrid Lite vs One Plus Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Astrid lite
|One plus pro
|Brand
|Gemopai
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|₹ 76,555
|Range
|200 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|4-5 Hrs.