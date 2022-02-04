In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Gemopai Astrid Lite or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Astrid Lite up to 80-90 km/charge and the Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less