In 2026 Geliose Hope or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hope up to 50 km/charge and the Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
Hope vs Gracy i Comparison