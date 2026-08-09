In 2026 Geliose Hope or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hope up to 50 km/charge and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
Hope vs Yuvee Comparison