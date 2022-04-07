|Reverse Gear
|Yes
|-
|Paddle
|Yes
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|BLDC
|Motor Power
|250 W
|250 W
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive, Hub Motor
|Hub motor
|Range
|75 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging Time(0-80%)
|3 Hours 12 Minutes
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹46,999
|₹51,115
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹46,999
|₹51,115
|RTO
|₹0
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,010
|₹1,098