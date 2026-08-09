In 2026 Geliose Hope or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Hope up to 50 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
Hope vs Queen SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hope
|Queen sx
|Brand
|Geliose
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,999
|₹ 75,300
|Range
|50 km/charge
|55-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 12 Minutes
|5-8 Hrs.