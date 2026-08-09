In 2026 Geliose Hope or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Hope has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Hope vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hope
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Geliose
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,999
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|50 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 12 Minutes
|-