In 2024 Geliose Hope or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Geliose Hope or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hope up to 75 km/charge and the Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less