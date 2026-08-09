In 2026 Geliose Hope or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hope up to 50 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
Hope vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hope
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Geliose
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 46,999
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|50 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 12 Minutes
|3-4 Hours (100%)