In 2024 Geliose Hope or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Geliose Hope or Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(4.8) Price starts at 42,850 (ex-showroom price). Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less