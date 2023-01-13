Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHope vs Oma Star

Geliose Hope vs Lohia Oma Star

In 2024 Geliose Hope or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Hope
Geliose Hope
STD
₹46,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain Drive, Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
75 km/charge60 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 12 Minutes-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,99945,368
Ex-Showroom Price
46,99941,444
RTO
01,243
Insurance
01,181
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,010975

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    LML Star showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
    LML Star electric scooter launch timeline revealed
    13 Jan 2023
    The BSA Gold Star Shadow Black colourway made its debut at Motorcycle Live 2023 in the UK
    BSA Gold Star gets new colourway in the UK, unveiled at Motorcycle Live 2023
    19 Nov 2023
    LML Star showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
    LML to open 50 dealerships across India ahead of Star electric scooter launch
    27 Mar 2023
    BSA Gold Star is powered by a 650 cc single-cylinder engine. It puts out 44 bhp and 55 Nm. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Thesiddg)
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rivalling BSA Gold Star 650 spotted in India
    24 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
    View all
     