hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesHope vs Grazia

Geliose Hope vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Geliose Hope or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Hope has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Hope vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hope Grazia
BrandGelioseHonda
Price₹ 46,999₹ 60,539
Range50 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours 12 Minutes-

Filters
Hope
Geliose Hope
STD
₹46,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Geliose Hope Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
50 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 12 Minutes-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,99987,979
Ex-Showroom Price
46,99975,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
06,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0101,891

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
New Honda Grazia sports edition
Honda Grazia reaches this sales milestone in Eastern parts of India
1 Feb 2022
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Apart from the Grazia 125 and Activa 125, Honda will also update Dio.
Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June
24 Jan 2023
The special edition of Honda Grazia scooter comes with a host of cosmetic updates over standard model.
Honda launches Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, oozes sporty appeal
15 Nov 2021
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers