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HomeCompare BikesHope vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

Geliose Hope vs Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]

In 2026 Geliose Hope or Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 76,401 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] in 8 colours. Hope has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
Hope vs CD 110 Dream [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hope Cd 110 dream [2023-2025]
BrandGelioseHonda
Price₹ 46,999₹ 76,401
Range50 km/charge-
Mileage-65.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.15 kWh-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours 12 Minutes-

Filters
Hope
Geliose Hope
STD
₹46,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
Honda CD 110 Dream [2023-2025]
DLX New
₹76,401*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Geliose Hope Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
50 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph90 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Display
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 12 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.15 kWh12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,99987,988
Ex-Showroom Price
46,99974,401
RTO
07,452
Insurance
06,135
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0101,891

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