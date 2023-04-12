In 2023 Geliose Hope or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Geliose Hope or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours.
Hope has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl.
