In 2026 Geliose Hope or Hero Lectro WINN-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN-X Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Hope up to 50 km/charge and the WINN-X has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
Hope vs WINN-X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hope
|Winn-x
|Brand
|Geliose
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 46,999
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|50 km/charge
|70-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.15 kWh
|0.52 kWh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 12 Minutes
|8 Hours