In 2024 Geliose Hope or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price).
The range of Hope up to 75 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge.
Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
