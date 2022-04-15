In 2024 Geliose Hope or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Geliose Hope or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Hope up to 75 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less