In 2026 Geliose Hope or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Geliose Hope Price starts at Rs. 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours. Hope has a range of up to 50 km/charge. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Hope vs HF 100 Comparison