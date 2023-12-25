In 2023 Geliose Hope or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Geliose Hope or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Geliose Hope Price starts at 46,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at 67,801 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Hope up to 75 km/charge and the Drive Pro has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Geliose offers the Hope in 2 colours.
