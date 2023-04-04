Saved Articles

Geliose Hope vs Gemopai Ryder

In 2024 Geliose Hope or Gemopai Ryder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Hope
Geliose Hope
STD
₹46,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Ryder
Gemopai Ryder
STD
₹60,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Paddle
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Chain Drive, Hub MotorHub motor
Range
75 km/charge90 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 12 Minutes-
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
46,99960,000
Ex-Showroom Price
46,99960,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,0101,289

