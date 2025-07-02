In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Vespar vs RayZR 125 Comparison