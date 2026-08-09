In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Vespar vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vespar
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 61,050
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-