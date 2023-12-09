Saved Articles

Fujiyama Vespar vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,50678,107
Ex-Showroom Price
61,05066,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
3,4565,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3861,678

