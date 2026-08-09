In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Vespar vs Sport Comparison