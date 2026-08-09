In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Vespar vs Radeon Comparison