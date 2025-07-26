In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Vespar vs NTORQ 125 Comparison