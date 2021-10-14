Saved Articles

Fujiyama Vespar vs Tunwal Elektrika 60

In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Tunwal Elektrika 60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Elektrika 60
Tunwal Elektrika 60
Elektrika 60 LI
₹65,040*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,50675,373
Ex-Showroom Price
61,05065,040
RTO
04,553
Insurance
3,4565,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3861,620

