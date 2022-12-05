Saved Articles

Fujiyama Vespar vs Techo Electra Saathi

In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Techo Electra Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Saathi
Techo Electra Saathi
STD
₹57,697*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,50657,697
Ex-Showroom Price
61,05057,697
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3861,240

    Latest News

    TNT Motorcycles made custom parts for the build. It is based on the Royal Enfield Electra 350 CI.
    This customized Royal Enfield Electra looks out of the world & it wouldn't rust
    5 Dec 2022
    It is the first installment under Harley-Davidson's new Icon collection.
    Harley-Davidson brings back charm of the 1960s with Electra Glide Revival
    27 Apr 2021
    Quds Rise claims to have a per-charge range of around 450 kilometres.
    Heard of first-ever EV from Lebanon? A tale of driving ahead despite challenges
    25 May 2021
    Electra EV will utilize the raised capital for expanding its product portfolio across e3 Wheelers, e4 Wheelers, agricultural applications, and other EV segments.
    EV startup promoted by Ratan Tata raises 25 mn dollars to develop new models
    4 Nov 2022
