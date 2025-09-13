In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Vespar vs Avenis Comparison