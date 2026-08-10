In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Vespar up to 90 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
Vespar vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vespar
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 61,050
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|90 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.3 Kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-7 Hours