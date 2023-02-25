Saved Articles

Fujiyama Vespar vs Raftaar Galaxy

In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Raftaar Galaxy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Galaxy
Raftaar Galaxy
STD
₹51,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,50651,900
Ex-Showroom Price
61,05051,900
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3861,115

