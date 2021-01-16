Saved Articles

Fujiyama Vespar vs Raftaar Electrica

In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Electrica
Raftaar Electrica
STD
₹48,540*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,50648,540
Ex-Showroom Price
61,05048,540
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3861,043

    Latest News

    Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads to help environment as well as boost demand for new vehicles.
    Vehicle scrappage policy may get green signal from govt soon: Nitin Gadkari
    16 Jan 2021
