In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at 61,050 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Ridge Price starts at 61,791 (ex-showroom price). The range of Vespar up to 90 km/charge and the Ridge has a range of up to 84 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Ridge in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less