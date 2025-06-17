In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Vespar vs SP 125 Comparison