In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Vespar vs Livo Comparison