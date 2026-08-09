In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Vespar vs Grazia Comparison