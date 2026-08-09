In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Vespar vs Dio Comparison