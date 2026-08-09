In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Vespar vs Activa 6G Comparison