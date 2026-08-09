In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Vespar vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vespar
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 61,050
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-