In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Vespar vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vespar
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 61,050
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-