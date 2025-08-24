In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Vespar vs Glamour Comparison