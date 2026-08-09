In 2026 Fujiyama Vespar or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at Rs. 61,050 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Vespar has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Vespar vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vespar
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 61,050
|₹ 80,450
|Range
|90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.3 Kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-