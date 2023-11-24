Saved Articles

Fujiyama Vespar vs GT Force Flying

In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or GT Force Flying choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,50657,685
Ex-Showroom Price
61,05054,338
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4563,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3861,239

