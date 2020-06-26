In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range,
In 2023 Fujiyama Vespar or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Fujiyama Vespar Price starts at 61,050 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Miso Price starts at 44,000 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Vespar up to 90 km/charge and the Miso has a range of up to 60-75 km/charge.
Gemopai offers the Miso in 4 colours.
