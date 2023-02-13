Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesVespar vs Hope

Fujiyama Vespar vs Geliose Hope

In 2024 Fujiyama Vespar or Geliose Hope choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Filters
Vespar
Fujiyama Vespar
48 V, 28 Ah
₹61,050*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hope
Geliose Hope
STD
₹46,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive, Hub Motor
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
64,50646,999
Ex-Showroom Price
61,05046,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3861,010

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes