In 2026 Fujiyama Spectra or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fujiyama Spectra Price starts at Rs. 51,528 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Spectra has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Spectra vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Spectra
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Fujiyama
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 51,528
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|90 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.3 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-