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Fujiyama Spectra vs Stella Automobili SA 1000

In 2026 Fujiyama Spectra or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fujiyama Spectra Price starts at Rs. 51,528 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at Rs. 46,000 (last recorded price). The range of Spectra up to 90 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours.
Spectra vs SA 1000 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Spectra Sa 1000
BrandFujiyamaStella Automobili
Price₹ 51,528₹ 46,000
Range90 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.3 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SA 1000
Stella Automobili SA 1000
STD
₹46,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Fujiyama Spectra Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
1730 mm1780 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Kerb Weight
150 Kg-
Height
1280 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
740 mm-
Width
690 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Rear Suspension
Dual Tube Spring-
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
1.3 kWh-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,83046,000
Ex-Showroom Price
51,52846,000
RTO
00
Insurance
3,3020
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,178988

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